Jerry Lee Campo85, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, Saturday, August 22, 2020, in New Dawn Retirement Center at Dover. Born in Roswell on May 17, 1935, he was the son of the late Louis A. and Margaret G. (Daley) Campo. Jerry graduated from St. Joseph School and continued his formal education at Muskegon University. In 1955, he joined the United States Navy where he honorably served his country until 1959. While in the Navy, he married the love of his life, the late Barbara Jean (Yosick), on June 15, 1957. Jerry was a natural athlete with an unstoppable work ethic that led him to excel in baseball and football. He was a 2-time, All-State football player in high school and was ultimately inducted into the Cy Young Hall of Fame. Jerry's professional career spanned numerous years in manufacturing with the former Union Camp/Arizona Chemical. Jerry had a larger than life personality and was always present and devoted to his parents, wife, and children. His sense of humor and zest for life were enduring qualities to those around him. And, no one ever turned their back on him for fear of the next trick up his sleeve. He was avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, and gardening. Jerry especially loved to hunt Whitetail Deer and anticipated the start of hunting season each year. Annual family trips to Gull Lake in Harlowe, Ontario, created many memorable moments for he and his family while they spent two weeks fishing, swimming and enjoying each other's companionship. Additionally, he tended to his gardens, growing, harvesting, and sharing his vegetables and beautiful flowers. He, along with his father, also made more than 150 gallons of wine yearly, in addition to peach brandy.He will be deeply missed by his children: Louis (Brenda Jefferies) Campo of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Chris (Gayle) Campo of Peoria, Arizona and Marcia McKay of Dover; his grandchildren: Bill (Maggi) Campo, Michael Campo, Gerard Addleman, Logan Addleman; his great-grandchildren, Matt Moran, Patrick Moran, Addyson Addleman, and Zykhia Keen; sister, Dianne Wright of Muskegon, Michigan; and a special family friend, Glenn Gordon. In addition to his parents and wife, Barb, Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Early.The family will greet guests on Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory where a Christian Wake Service will be held at 8:45. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Jeff Coning on Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are asked to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger after greeting the Campo family. The family requests memorial contributions in Jerry's memory be directed to Sacred Heart Church, 139 3rd St. N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jerry by visiting the funeral home's website at: