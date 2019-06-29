|
|
Jerry Ray Belknap
76, of Dover, died suddenly on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home following a period of declining health. A son of the late Raymond C. and Evelyn Maxine (Davis) Belknap, Jerry was born March 17, 1943 at Canton, Ohio. Jerry graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1943 and retired from Howden-Buffalo in 2006 after more than 40 years of service. He was a member of the First Church of God at New Philadelphia and the AMVETS. Jerry enjoyed attending his grandchildren's baseball games as well as the farmer's market and the Summer Showcase at Tuscora Park. He also enjoyed watching westerns and listening to gospel and barbershop chorus music.
He is survived by his children, Dana (Keith) Shaw and Tom (Cheryl) Belknap both of New Philadelphia and Bonnie Belknap of Bakersville; a sister, Karen (Timothy) Fox of New Philadelphia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his pride and joy, his dog, Jackie. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth (Morrison) Belknap who passed away on Feb. 7, 2003; a son, Timothy Belknap; a grandson, Michael Belknap and two brothers, David and Duane Belknap.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Jerry's life will be held in Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. In keeping with Jerry's wishes, cremation will follow the services. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jerry by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to the First Church of God, 824 Tuscarawas Avenue NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 29, 2019