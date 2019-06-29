Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Belknap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Ray Belknap


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Ray Belknap Obituary
Jerry Ray Belknap

76, of Dover, died suddenly on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home following a period of declining health. A son of the late Raymond C. and Evelyn Maxine (Davis) Belknap, Jerry was born March 17, 1943 at Canton, Ohio. Jerry graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1943 and retired from Howden-Buffalo in 2006 after more than 40 years of service. He was a member of the First Church of God at New Philadelphia and the AMVETS. Jerry enjoyed attending his grandchildren's baseball games as well as the farmer's market and the Summer Showcase at Tuscora Park. He also enjoyed watching westerns and listening to gospel and barbershop chorus music.

He is survived by his children, Dana (Keith) Shaw and Tom (Cheryl) Belknap both of New Philadelphia and Bonnie Belknap of Bakersville; a sister, Karen (Timothy) Fox of New Philadelphia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his pride and joy, his dog, Jackie. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth (Morrison) Belknap who passed away on Feb. 7, 2003; a son, Timothy Belknap; a grandson, Michael Belknap and two brothers, David and Duane Belknap.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Jerry's life will be held in Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. In keeping with Jerry's wishes, cremation will follow the services. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jerry by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to the First Church of God, 824 Tuscarawas Avenue NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now