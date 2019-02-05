|
Jerry Sue Ervin 1952-2019
66, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born April 8, 1952 in Dennison, she was a daughter of Norma Lee (Hathaway) Page of New Philadelphia and the late Charles Elmer Page.
Jerry is survived by her husband, Gary L. Ervin whom she married on October 15, 1988; daughters, Lori Weber and Jennifer (Nathan) Crouse; grandchildren, Kierra Lindsey, Austin Stevenson, Mariah Lindsey, and Ashlynn Crouse; great-granddaughter, Skylar Lindsey; siblings, Mike (Karen) Page, Melody (Dan) Dieter, Nancy (Jimmy) Green, and Robin Page; former sister-in-law, Jean Ann Padro; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends as a model of selflessness. She was affiliated with Broadway United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia.
Services, officiated by Pastor Mick Foster, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in East Avenue Cemetery in New Philadelphia. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
