Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Light in the Valley Ministries
Newcomerstown, OH
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Light in the Valley Ministries
Newcomerstown, OH
Jessica Russell

29, after a long, hard, and courageous fight, lost her battle with Kidney Disease on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

She leaves behind her daughter Shalynn Hogue and Fiancé Andrew Whitman.

Jessica is also survived by her mother Marilyn Addleman, sisters, Tiffany (Richard) Smith, Amanda (Shaylyn) Winbush, Nieces Cheyenne, Cherokee, and Zanyah, and nephews Isaiah, Kody, and an unborn nephew due in May.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Light in the Valley Ministries in Newcomerstown, Ohio. Visitation with Family will be from 5-6 pm. Memorial service will start at 6 pm. A private burial will be at a later date. Jessica was the definition of a fighter! She will be deeply missed by so many.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 1, 2019
