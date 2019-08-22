|
|
Jill Ann Hootman
64, of Dover passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019 surrounded by her
loving family in the Cleveland Clinic ICU, the result of a 3 year illness with Interstitial Lung Disease. She was the daughter of Dale E. Kreisher who preceded her in death on July 29 and Lura (Thomas) Kreisher of Dover. She was a graduate of Dover High School in 1973 and began her career as a bank teller at the former Reeves Banking and Trust Company. She worked for various financial institutions in the area, retiring in 2013 from the Dover Phila Credit Union.
Jill loved her family dearly and had a special bond with her grandsons, Kellen and Jack Swihart. She enjoyed family events and had a special touch for baking and holiday decorating. She was a very caring and giving person who lent her talents to Junior Clionian, Jaycee Wives and as a Dress a Child Program volunteer. She was a lifelong member of the Grace Lutheran Evangelical Church in Dover and the Altar Guild, various Ministry Boards and prepared meals for the Homeless Shelter. She was a child sponsor for Compassion International and had a passion for donating to St. Judes Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff and would have celebrated 45 years of marriage on Sept. 21 this year. Also surviving are children Jeffrey "Jay" K. Hootman of North Canton, Katie Hootman and Emily (Jory) Swihart both of Dover and grandsons, Kellen and Jack Swihart; her sister, Janie Huffman of Dover and brother, Dale G. (Ice) Kreisher of Seoul, South Korea; brothers and sisters-in-law, Greg and Becky Demattio of Dover and Mark and Gail Harshbarger of Akron; nephews and nieces, Sara (Steve) Kim, Andrew (Shelley) Huffman, Cari and Callen Kreisher, Dirk and Tracey Symons, Brandon Symons, Hillary and Chase Harshbarger. In addition to her father, Jill was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Gene and Doris Hootman and her beloved canine companion, Betsy the Beagle.
Funeral services celebrating Jill's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 beginning at 11am in the Grace Lutheran Church at Dover with Rev. Donald Rice officiating. Interment will be in the Dover Burial Park. Friends will be received at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Friday from 6-9pm. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Jill can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church, 216 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019