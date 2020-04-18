|
Jillian Ann Calley
27, of Oakland, Calif., and formerly of Dover died unexpectedly on March 25, 2020. After battling the symptoms of PMDD for years, Jillian could fight no longer and ended her own life. Jillian was born on April 6, 1992 in Marshall, Mich. She lived in Battle Creek and attended Lakeview schools through the sixth grade when she moved to Dover, Ohio to be nearer to her grandparents, but leaving behind many friends. Jill graduated from Dover High School in 2010, and she graduated from Kent State University in 2015. Jill's love of reading and books lead her to work at the Hudson Library in Hudson, Ohio. In July 2016, Jill moved to the Bay Area of San Francisco. It had been Jill's dream to live in California and Jill's life-long friend, Nan, who was living in the Bay Area helped make this dream come true by making room for Jill in her apartment. Getting Jill to California was a road-trip to remember for Jill and her brother, Sam. Sam volunteered to make the trek across the country with Jill in a tiny car, jammed full of her belongings with his tall frame bent into the only space left with his knees against the dashboard.
Midwestern Jill found that the Bay Area atmosphere and attitudes suited her. She kept her possessions to a minimum, preferring experiences instead of things. She enjoyed hiking, nature, festivals and music. She always enjoyed getting to see bands live and did so as often as possible. Jill loved getting to spend time with her friends. Always a hard worker, she worked several jobs in California, often more than one at a time. For the past two years she worked as a para-professional in San Francisco for the Access Program of the SFUSD which is a community-based program for 18-22 year old students with disabilities. She loved working with her co-workers and students, leading math and yoga classes and small reading groups. Jill is remembered as having a calm, patient demeanor, being loving and compassionate, and always supporting her students with grace and respect.
Jillian is deeply missed by her mother, Susan (Ron Moss) Sekely of Dover; her father, Lawrence Calley of Ocklawaha, Fla; her brother, Samuel Calley of Columbus; special sister-friend, Adrianna "Nan" Brown and brother, Jeffrey Calley both of Battle Creek, Mich; brother, Shawn (Tonya) Calley of Westford, Vermont; aunts and uncles, Tom (Debbie) Beasley of Hubbard, Sally (John) Bender of Cincinnati, Joe (Colleen) Beasley of Mogadore, David (Pauline) Calley of Jensen Beach, Fla., Greg (Lisa) Calley of Hollywood, Fla., and Charlene (Frank) Caradonna of Sterling Heights, Mich. She will also be missed by her extended family including her many cousins and friends. Jillian was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert "Bob" and Katherine "Katie" Beasley; her paternal grandparents and her cousin, Rachel Beasley Possert.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, Pastor Brian Flood will officiate a private family memorial service at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. We are inviting anyone who would like to view the service to join us online on either the link that will be posted on the Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory facebook page on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. or you can visit the link directly at http://vimeo.com/579492. Those who may wish to express a fond memory of Jillian can sign the online register book on the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to IAPMD.org. April is PMDD awareness month, so even if you don't wish to donate, please visit the site to raise your awareness of PMDD.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 18, 2020