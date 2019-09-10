|
Jim Carr
59, of Newcomerstown passed to his eternal home on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Union Hospital, Dover. He was born March 13, 1960 in Allen, Ky., to the late Jimmy and Ernestine (Meade) Carr, Jim was a graduate of Detroit Barber College and Washtenaw Community College. Jim was a barber which spanned over 30 years. He served Newcomerstown as first two term mayor. Elected to and served on council for several terms. He was a member of Newcomerstown Churches of Christ in Christian Union where he served as a board trustee and shared his love of music.
Jim is survived by his wife, Kathie Conlon Carr; daughter, Ashley Carr; step daughter, Emily Lyons (Keith Snyder); granddaughter, Pressley Adair Lyons; sister-in-law, Carol Harper (Jim Keffer); nephews, Rick McLaughlin and Jeffrey McLaughlin; niece, Chelsea Carr; his precious dog, Jozette; his angels of care, Heather Stein Wells and Susie Stein; his confidants, Robyn Freshley Moore, Pastor James Reed, Ed Gibson, and Ron Bradshaw. Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his step father, James Hurley; father and mother-in-law, John and Rosezetti Conlon; and brother-in-law, Rick Harper. Jim loved life with Kathie as they enjoyed their time together. He was a man that truly loved life! His family, his church and baseball. He never met a stranger. His outgoing personality drew people to him as they listened to him share his favorite stories which included his knowledge of government, history and politics then on to Willie Nelson, baseball and music. During his time he enjoyed meeting many of the greats as, Willie Waylon, Merle, Hank Jr., Rodney Crowell and Darrell Singleterry. As his family and friends all recognized very quickly, when all is said and reported about Jim Carr and his life his greatest source of joy, was his granddaughter, Pressley Adair. From the day she was born Jim was enamored with "his Little Squirt". He never missed a milestone with her. He sang to her, read to her, taught her to hit a baseball, took her to the movies, got her chicken nuggets, danced with her, hugged her and loved her beyond words. He will always be Pressley Adair's hero, biggest cheerleader and best buddy. He will ever be alive in her heart as her "Big Poppie".
Services will be Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ in Christian Union, Newcomerstown with Rev. James Reed officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday one hour prior to the funeral. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 10, 2019