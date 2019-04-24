|
Jim R. Schwartz
76, of New Philadelphia, died Monday, April 22, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born July 4, 1942 in Dover, he was the son of the late Emmett W. and Ella Louise Orr Schwartz and was a 1960 graduate of the former St. Joseph High School in Dover. Following his graduation, he furthered his education by attending the University of Dayton and then graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in Pittsburgh, PA. He worked as a licensed funeral director and embalmer for a number of years and then was employed by Norton Chemical in Mineral City and Miracle Adhesives in New Philadelphia. James was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover and was a past member of the Adult choir and Liturgy committee. He had also served as the assistant organist at St. Joseph and the former St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Roswell and played occasionally for the Crooked Run United Methodist Church and Faith Methodist Church. He was a member and past president of both St. Joseph and Sacred Heart senior citizen groups, a social member of the New Philadelphia VFW, the Tuscarawas County Humane Society and a former member of the Dover Eagles. James loved learning things about people who are no longer with and was a self-proclaimed "collector". He loved music, playing the organ and all animals but Dachshunds held a special place in his heart.
Surviving are his wife, the former Elizabeth "Sue" Fawcett, whom he married May 17, 2007; a son, Michael Schwartz of Columbus; step-sons, Craig Morris and his girlfriend, Cheryl Schlabach and Kyle (Laura) Morris and step great grandchildren: Manning, Sydni, Louisa, Sophia and Brayden; and his beloved pet, Ginger Snap. In addition to his parents, a son, Mark Schwartz, is also deceased.
The family will greet guests on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where a Christian Wake service will begin at 6:45 p.m. Father Jimmy Hatfield will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church at Dover. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either St. Joseph Catholic Church, 619 North Tuscarawas Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622, or, Community Hospice, Truman House, 719 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jim by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019