Jo Ann Henry
"Together Again"
84, of Uhrichsville, passed away peacefully in Park Village Southside on June 29, 2019 following a period of declining health. Born in Uhrichsville on October 8, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Christy Byron and Edna Irene (Benedum) Bloom. She completed her formal education at Dennison High School, and on June 12, 1954, Jo Ann married her late husband, James R. Henry. Together, they celebrated more than 50 years of marriage prior to his passing on March 5, 2008.
Jo Ann and Jim were blessed with the birth of 5 children. She taught them not only life skills such as cooking, canning, and sewing; but, also taught them the importance of family and loving relationships. Jo Ann and Jim exemplified a devoted and loving marriage, and also created many treasured memories for their children and grandchildren. Jo Ann was her children's biggest cheerleader, supporting and encouraging them in their activities and ideas. Jo Ann served for 12 years as the secretary for the Ohio Department of Transportation and was also a member of Park Christian Church in Dennison.
Jo Ann is survived by her four daughters and a son; Kimberly (Jeff) Kinsey of New Philadelphia, Pamela Henry and her life partner Simone Speyer of Pembroke Pines, Florida, Terry (Barry) McMorrow of Uhrichsville, Sherry (Skip) Laughlin of Malvern, and Michael Henry of Dover. Jo Ann will be sadly missed by her twelve grandchildren; J.R. (Jewelia) Kinsey, Rachel Kinsey, Bailey Henry, Timothy Henry, Rocky (Andrea) Laughlin, Jim (Ashley) Laughlin, Katie (Evan) Elliott, John Aldergate, Danielle (Anthony Atwood) Aldergate, Colt (Laura) McMorrow, Satin (Jared) Schrock, and Blaze (Savannah) McMorrow. Additionally, Jo Ann held a special place in her heart for her great-grandchildren. Completing the family are her siblings, Doris Kiser of Dover and Christopher (Linda) "Buddy-Chris" Bloom of New Philadelphia. In addition to her parents and husband, Jo Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Vierheller.
No public services or visitation are scheduled. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. To send a condolence to the family, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 2, 2019