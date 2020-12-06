Jo Ann Tracy Holub
March 25, 1930 – November 22, 2020
Jo Ann Tracy Holub, 90, of Matthews, North Carolina was healed and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020. A daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Hamilton) Tracy, Jo Ann was born March 25, 1930 at Twin City Hospital in Dennison, Ohio. Jo Ann graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1948. She continued her education at Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio and then became a Registered Nurse at Fairview Park Nursing School, a vocation she enjoyed for over 40 years. She loved helping others and this was her true calling. Jo Ann was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. Her values were shaped by her strong Christian faith. She always thought of others first. She will be cherished by the ones she left behind for the countless acts of kindness she gave to everyone she came in contact with through her career as a nurse, volunteer work and the multitude of friends she had throughout her life. She always remembered birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and special events in the lives of family and friends by sending handwritten cards and notes. Jo Ann and her family lived many places including: Gnadenhutten, Ohio; New Philadelphia, Ohio; Santa Monica, California; Verdon, France; Augusta, Georgia; Fort Monroe, Virginia; Fort Huachuca, Arizona; Silver City, New Mexico; Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Radford, Virginia; and Huron, South Dakota. She always made friends wherever they went. In fact, when they moved to a new town, Jo Ann would be the one to bake cookies for the neighbors! She touched many people's lives in meaningful ways, and was known by all to be a kind, generous, and loving person.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy (Hamilton) Tracy; her sister, Janet Tracy; her husband, Donald James Holub; and her step-daughter, Karen Holub. She dearly loved and was very proud of her family. She is survived by her son, Don (Sarah) Holub of Kent, Ohio; her daughter, Traci (Jamie) Colley of Weddington, North Carolina; two grandsons, Will and Aaron Colley of Charlotte and Weddington, North Carolina; a granddaughter, Susannah Colley of Weddington, North Carolina; granddaughters, Melique Epstein, Jenea (Anthony) Torres, and Tena Nutting of Mentor, Ohio; special cousins, Rich Warren of Columbus and Jim Warren of New Philadelphia as well as her great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many other extended family members and friends. She is also survived by her best friend of over 70 years, Millie (Joe) Sayre of Dover, Ohio.
Due to current circumstances, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel in Charlotte, NC. A memorial service will occur at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jo Ann's memory to the American Red Cross or the Alzheimer's Association
Jo Ann's family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Plantation Estates for their care and compassion during her residency. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jo Ann's memory to the American Red Cross or the Alzheimer's Association
.
