Jo Anne Byers
"Together Again"
92, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Schoenbrunn Health Care at New Philadelphia after a long journey with Alzheimer's. A daughter of the late Herbert Harrington and Helena Regina (Sisco) Maus, Jo Anne was born August 22, 1928 at Akron, Ohio. Jo Anne graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1946.
Then on June 21, 1947, she married Howard E. "Howdy" Byers and the couple shared 72 years of marriage before his passing on December 16, 2019. It is certain that Jo Anne and Howdy are dancing again in heaven. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia. She served as the church treasurer for many years and along with Howdy, she represented the church on many Red Bird Mission trips. Jo Anne also was instrumental in creating the Clothes Closet at the First United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia many years ago. As the clothes closet grew, they eventually moved it across the street to JIM's Place. Jo Anne continued her work with the Clothes Closet well into her retirement years and always enjoyed helping the community. Jo Anne and Howdy enjoyed vacationing, especially in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and Myrtle Beach. She also enjoyed accompanying Howdy on his Naval LST Ship reunions. In her younger years, she served as a 4-H advisor and was known for riding her bicycle around town.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca Auman and Phillip Byers of Dover; her grandchildren: Stephanie Withem, Adam Burns and Leslie (Chris) Hirgelt; her great grandchildren, Nathan and Jaelyn Withem and Carter Ingram and a great-great granddaughter, Athena Withem; a sister, Mary Jane Mathias; her niece, Jenny (William) Ramsay; a nephew, David (Monica) Maus and many friends. Jo Anne was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Herbert Maus Jr. and his wife, Irene and Charles Maus; a brother-in-law, Edwin Mathias and a nephew, Steve Maus.
In keeping with Jo Anne's wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Inurnment will follow in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jo Anne by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Contributions may be made in Jo Anne's memory to Camp Tuscazoar Foundation, P.O. Box 308, Zoarville, OH 44656, or to the Wilderness Center, P.O. Box 202, Wilmot, OH 44689.