Jo Anne (Carter) Jones



68, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away November 5, 2020 in Canton, Ohio. She was married 50 years to her dear sweet man, Edwin C. Jones, and made many enjoyable moments along the way. She graduated in 1986 from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, and in 2003, earned her Masters in Technology. She retired from Timken, Canton, Ohio in 2014. She loved spending time with family, but especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed doing any project for friends and family, and was always ready and eager to jump in. She also enjoyed sewing and making crafty projects, and had a strong faith in God.



Jo Anne is survived by her parents, Joseph E. Carter and Dorothy M. (Eick Carter); three siblings, Jeanetta Accettola, Jackie (Moe) Wilson, and Steve Carter; two children Trudy Jones, and Alan S. (Robbin) Jones; three grandchildren, Mary Francis Jones, Morgan Jones, Abigail Jones; and one great-grandson, Charles Douglas "Huck" Jones. She was preceded in death by her sister Susan K. (Carter) Sweebe in August 2014, and her brother, Stuart A. Carter, in May 2018.



Graveside services will be held in the spring of 2021 at Baxter's Ridge Cemetery.



Dodds, 330-627-5505



