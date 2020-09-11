Joan A. Larson
91, of Dover passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Joan was born on July 23, 1929 in Garden City, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late William and Marie Koster Andersen. Joan was also preceded in death by her husband, John A. Larson on Aug. 7, 2008; daughters-in-law, Bonnie and Sandy Larson; and her brother, Don Andersen. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover. She and John served as volunteers within the church as Eucharistic ministers, giving communion to nursing home residents, and volunteering their time with Childhood League Center in Columbus. Joan was an amazing woman, beautiful inside and out. She lived her life with dignity and class no matter the situation.
Joan is survived by her children, Chris (William) Stuntz of Columbus, Cyndi (Donnie) Carr of California, Lisa (Randy) Large of Galloway, Holly Larson, Peter (Dee) Larson, Sven Larson, Lars Larson all of Columbus, Larry (Chris) Larson of Grove City; 17 grandchildren, and many great and great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Erin Swartzwelder, Matt Rhodes; and her beloved dog, Roquette.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Sept. 14th at 11 a.m. in the St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery at Dover with Fr. William Arnold officiating. There are no calling hours. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Joan may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website, www.tolandherzig.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622.