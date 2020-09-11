1/1
Joan A. Larson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan A. Larson

91, of Dover passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Joan was born on July 23, 1929 in Garden City, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late William and Marie Koster Andersen. Joan was also preceded in death by her husband, John A. Larson on Aug. 7, 2008; daughters-in-law, Bonnie and Sandy Larson; and her brother, Don Andersen. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover. She and John served as volunteers within the church as Eucharistic ministers, giving communion to nursing home residents, and volunteering their time with Childhood League Center in Columbus. Joan was an amazing woman, beautiful inside and out. She lived her life with dignity and class no matter the situation.

Joan is survived by her children, Chris (William) Stuntz of Columbus, Cyndi (Donnie) Carr of California, Lisa (Randy) Large of Galloway, Holly Larson, Peter (Dee) Larson, Sven Larson, Lars Larson all of Columbus, Larry (Chris) Larson of Grove City; 17 grandchildren, and many great and great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Erin Swartzwelder, Matt Rhodes; and her beloved dog, Roquette.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Sept. 14th at 11 a.m. in the St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery at Dover with Fr. William Arnold officiating. There are no calling hours. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Joan may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website, www.tolandherzig.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved