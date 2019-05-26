|
Joan Columbo Weir
83, of Ann Arbor, Michigan and formerly of New Philadelphia,OH died Tuesday, May 21, 2019
following a brief illness. Born June 19, 1935, Joan was daughter of the late Bruno and Emma Gervasi Colombo and was also preceded in death by her husband,
Proctor Weir.
Following services in Ann Arbor on Thurs. May 30, a visitation in New Philadelphia will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 9 – 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Jeff Coning in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Following services, all are invited to share in a meal and fellowship in the Geib Family Center, adjacent to the New Philadelphia funeral home.
