Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lying in State
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
2250 E Stadium Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
2250 E Stadium Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI
JOAN COLUMBO WEIR


JOAN COLUMBO WEIR Obituary
Joan Columbo Weir

83, of Ann Arbor, Michigan and formerly of New Philadelphia,OH died Tuesday, May 21, 2019

following a brief illness. Born June 19, 1935, Joan was daughter of the late Bruno and Emma Gervasi Colombo and was also preceded in death by her husband,

Proctor Weir.

Following services in Ann Arbor on Thurs. May 30, a visitation in New Philadelphia will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 9 – 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Jeff Coning in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Following services, all are invited to share in a meal and fellowship in the Geib Family Center, adjacent to the New Philadelphia funeral home.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Joan by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 26, 2019
