Joan D. Stier-Myers
81, of Dennison, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born August 16, 1937 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Frank Leroy "Bub" and Evelyn Hattie (Cable) Stier. A 1955 graduate of Dennison High School, Joan was a lifelong local resident who had attended Dennison Presbyterian Church since she was in kindergarten. She was a nurses' assistant for many years at the former Beacon Pointe Rehabilitation Center (now Twin City Healthcare), but most of all, she was a loving mother and homemaker which was her life's passion. In later years, she enjoyed volunteering at the public library and was a former member of the New Philadelphia V.F.W. Aux., Dennison Eagles Aux., and Uhrichsville Women of the Moose.
She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her son, Glenn Edward Myers and his wife, Denise, of Auburn, Massachusetts; grandchildren: Blake and Alexa Myers; sister, Arlene Jantz of Arlington, Texas; and many cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her uncle and aunt, Don and Janice Cable; nephews, Alan and David Jantz; and her lifelong friend, Richard G. Myers.
Services, officiated by Rev. Carolyn Behrendt, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to .
