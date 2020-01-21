Home

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
East Avenue Cemetery
New Philadelphia, OH
Joan Evelyn Gallagher

Joan Evelyn Gallagher Obituary
Joan Evelyn Gallagher

92, of New Philadelphia, died Sunday, January 19, 2020. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her daughter, Joni Smith; grandchildren, Amber, Megan, Michael (Victoria), John (Maranda), Gideon and Keisha Smith; a number of great-grandchildren; and brother, Dorn Fisher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Maude (Hikes) Fisher; husband, Leroy Gallagher; son, Rodger Gallagher; and five brothers.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January, 22, at East Avenue Cemetery in New Philadelphia. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 21, 2020
