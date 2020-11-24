Joan Louise Miller
94, of New Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home. A daughter of the late Oliver and Sylvia (McMerill) Fanti, Joan was born November 14, 1926 at New Philadelphia. Joan graduated from St. Joseph's High School and on April 6, 1948, she married Leroy W. Miller. The couple shared 58 years of marriage prior to Leroy's passing on October 22, 2006. She was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church at New Philadelphia and was a longtime employee of Snyder Manufacturing at Dover. Joan will be remembered for her greeting card making as well as for her cookies.
She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Larry) Brinkley of Hartville, Robert (Terri) Miller of New Philadelphia, Colleen (Dan) Martini of New Philadelphia and Milissa (David) Niedermeyer of Hartville; her grandchildren, Laura (Devin) Plymire, Maureen (Niel Crawford) Miller, Allie (Griff) Baron, Chris Martini and Kathryn, Elizabeth, Emily and Carolyn Niedermeyer and her great-grandchildren, Blake and Ben Plymire and Harrison and Oliver Baron. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her siblings.
In keeping with Joan's wishes, Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately in Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Jeff Coning celebrating. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Joan by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com
. Contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 139 Third Street NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to a charity of one's choice
.