Joan Marie (Bollon) Shultz
On Monday, April 15, 2019, Joan Marie (Bollon) Shultz, loving wife and
mother of two children, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 88. Joan was born May 18, 1930 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to John and Anna (Ghezzi) Bollon. She grew up in Uhrichsville, Ohio but raised her family in South Bend, Indiana before moving back to New Philadelphia, Ohio for many years. Joan lived with her husband, daughter and son-in-law in Daytona Beach, Florida at the time of her passing. Joan married Samuel Conzolo on October 13, 1950 and they raised a son, Mark, and a daughter, Jeri.
Joan was preceded in death by her father, John, her mother, Anna, and her second husband, Charles Levi Shultz. After Charles died, Joan remarried Samuel Conzolo. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Conzolo; her brother, Robert Bollon; her sisters, Shirley Westhafer and Marsha Polilli; her son, Mark Conzolo and his wife, Janet; her daughter, Jeri Ann Conzolo and her husband, Joseph Ross; her grandson, Christopher Conzolo; her great grandson, London Conzolo; and many other relatives (cousins, nieces, nephews, etc.). Joan had a passion for her family, she will truly be missed.
She wished to be cremated and have a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , her favorite charity.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 19, 2019