JoAnn D. Hammond
89, of Dover passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (DiLuca) Nichols, JoAnn was born April 9, 1931 in Dover. JoAnn married the love of her life, Joe F. Hammond, in 1952, and they enjoyed 67 wonderful years together prior to his passing in 2019. JoAnn graduated from Dover High School in 1949, where she was involved in Crimsonian Staff, Choir, Cheerleading and Swim Club. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, serving on the Alter Guild and White Tea Committee. She worked at Hammond Dry Cleaners with many of her sisters and husband Joe. She was active in supporting her children throughout grade school as room mother and in PTA, and during high school, including athletics thru Dover Mother's Club. JoAnn served as a YMCA board member, taught swim classes, and assisted in raising funds to build the New YMCA on Monroe St. She volunteered with her sister Penny and children working to raise money for the Heart Association for many years. JoAnn served as Deputy Director for the Tuscarawas County Board of Elections from 1979 until 1982, and was County Election Director from 1982 thru 1986. She was the Dover City Treasurer from 1988 thru 1993. She took great joy in the high level of performance she and her co-workers achieved in ensuring the Elections were timely and accurate. She was also very proud of the investment returns during her tenure as Treasurer. She served on the Dover Shade Tree Commission beginning in 1993 to ensure the City of Dover was a top-notch Tree City designee. JoAnn was actively involved in Women's Study Club, was an accomplished artist, spoke Italian, was an incredible cook, enjoyed flying with Joe in his airplane early in life, as well as playing cards and going on bike rides with friends. She was a patient wife, always taking her husband's surprises in stride, even when he brought a pregnant mare, Star (& later her foal Jody) into her kitchen, and subsequently bought her a small farm complete with a tractor on the edge of town. She always found time to play pitch and catch, sew prom dresses, attend high school games, decorate for her children's weddings and be involved in their lives. Most of all she was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, creating a legacy of love, wisdom and compassion for her entire family.
JoAnn will be deeply missed by her four children, Holli (Anthony) MacMahon of Berthoud, Colorado, Lori Griffith and Scot (Maureen) Hammond, both of Dover, and Matt (Kristy) Hammond of Loveland, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in passing by her siblings, Ralph, Albert, Arthur Nichols, Ladea "Penny" Zurcher, Valia "Pete" Nichols, Mary Josephine McKnight, and Alicia "Lee" Waddington.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Grace Lutheran Church, where a private family memorial service will be held followed by private inurnment in the Dover Burial Park. Friends are invited to send the family a personal condolence and sign the online guest registry located at www.GeibCares.com
