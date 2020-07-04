Joann E. Pringle
age 89, of Dover, passed away July 1, 2020 at Truman House Community Hospice. Born May 19, 1931 in New Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence P. and Mary Anna (Gragis) Chercony. She married James J. Pringle on August 18, 1951 at Sacred Heart Church. James passed away June 25, 2018. Joann was hired by Mayor Leo Benjamin to be the Office Manager of the New Philadelphia Water Office in 1985 where she worked before that and until she retired. She had also worked at Jaffe's clothing store in New Philadelphia and the Ohio Highway Department. Joann was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Church in New Philadelphia where she was a member of the Ladies Christian Benevolent Association and other clubs. For many years Joann enjoyed her monthly card club with the ladies, now all deceased. Joann greatly enjoyed visits from her family and her granddogs, Petey and Bosco. Jim and Joann enjoyed watching their grandchildren's sporting events and traveling with friends; they were frequent guests at Oglebay Resort.
Surviving are her children, Jim (Betsy) Pringle of Dover and Lori (Don) Devore of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren: Nick (Debbie) Devore, Shannon (Shane) Grant, Josh Pringle, Seth (Tara) Pringle, Matt Berens and Alison (Lynae) Berens; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Burkholder and Kay Deibel; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marjorie; and two brothers, Lawrence and Jim Chercony.
Friends are invited to share their support and love with the Pringle family on (TODAY) Saturday, July 4, 2020, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the Geib Funeral Center in Dover, where guests will remain in their cars as they drive under the front canopy and pay their respect to Joann and visit with her family. Father Jeff Coning will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church on Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions in Joann's memory may be directed to either Sacred Heart Church, 139 3rd Street N.E., New Philadelphia or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Joann by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com