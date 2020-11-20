1/1
Joann Elaine (Long) Mattison
Joann Elaine (Long) Mattison

68, of Gnadenhutten died unexpectedly on Tuesday evening of November 17, 2020 at Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison, Ohio. Born on February 14, 1952 in Twin City Hospital, Joann was the daughter of the late Robert L. Long and Alice M. (Griffith) Long. She graduated from Indian Valley South and remained in the area for the rest of her life. She had a few different jobs over the years, but spent most of her working hours as a homemaker, cooking, reading, tending to the chickens, going to flea markets, shopping, enjoying her dogs, watching the Cleveland Indians, and spending time with the babies, both family and friends. Joann was a member of the Gnadenhutten United Methodist Church, where she had attended since her childhood.

Surviving are sons, Eric (Jessica) Mattison and Randy Mattison Jr., both of Dover, grandchildren Kelcie, Tyler, and Sarah Mattison, siblings Bill (Paula) Long, June (Dave) Davis, Carol Hunt, Kenny (Debi) Long, and Betty (Everett) Holland, and sister-in-law Vivian Long. Joann was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Long Jr., and a son Jim Mattison.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Koch Funeral Home, LLC of Gnadenhutten. A Graveside service will follow calling hours at the Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery with Pastor Ryan Cockrill officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kochfhgnaden.com.

Koch, Gnadenhutten

740-254-4200

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten
NOV
21
Graveside service
Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten
244 N. Walnut St.
Gnadenhutten, OH 44629
(740) 254-4200
