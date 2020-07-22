1/1
JOANN ELIZABETH (MURPHY) DENISON
1938 - 2020
Joann Elizabeth Murphy Denison

82, of Dover, entered her eternal home on July 17, 2020 following numerous years navigating Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Cleveland on April 4, 1938, she was a daughter of the late William S. and Jane K. (Marsh) Shields. Joann had many fond memories of summers spent on her grandparents' farm, the late Joseph and Jessie Marsh. She learned from a young age the importance of faith, family, and service to others. Joann earned her BA in Education at Malone College and then her MA at Walsh College. Her studies equipped her with the knowledge to serve as a beloved elementary teacher at Claymont Schools and then with Starlight School and Workshop where she taught and doted over her pre-school students until her retirement. Joann was a kindred spirit, always bringing joy, love, and a genuine smile as gifts to those she was with. She nurtured friendships through large gatherings at her home where she loved to spoil her guests with delicious food and baked goods. She delighted in being a hostess and growing the relationships in her life. She also taught the love of music to her family and students alike. Whether leading the church choir, listening to her eclectic mix of music, playing the piano or accordion, or directing handbells, music was a second language that spoke to Joann's soul.

She met and fell in love with Howard "Bud" C. Denison and on July 7, 1988, they blended their families together in marriage. Bud and Joann both had servant hearts, and they shared their time and talent with many organizations including Meals on Wheels and Dress-A-Child for more than 15 years. They are a beautiful example of love, devotion, and service. Additionally, Joann was an excellent cross stitch artist, and was known for leaving messages of encouragement and love on her needle-work or on paper throughout her home. Her home was always adorned with beautiful flowers since Joann had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening.

Howard and Joann were blessed with a blended family of five children: Deborah Murphy of Canton, Karen (Terry Taddeucci) Denison of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Joseph (Jacqueline) Murphy of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, Heidi (Brett) Huett of Ellicott City, Maryland, and Catherine (Keith) Schuster of Fairview Park, Ohio. She will also be deeply treasured by her grandchildren: Scott Murphy, Nathan Murphy, Ryan and Preston Huett; her siblings, Marcia Osmers of Fairport, New York, and William Shields, Jr. of Clearwater, Florida; and Mandy Wilson of New Philadelphia, a friend of the family, who they have loved like a daughter.

A private memorial service celebrating Joann's life will be held in the Geib Funeral Center in the coming weeks. Her cremated remains will be buried with her family on the Marsh plot in Evergreen Burial Park and with Bud's family in Parsons, West Virginia. Please consider sharing your condolences and stories of Joann through an email message at: memories@geibfuneral.com or upload a short video to https://bit.ly/30uAqbF that will be shared during the memorial service. Those wishing to do so may light a candle in remembrance of Joann by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com Joann received wonderful care by The Inn at Northwood Village and the Community Hospice staffs. The Denison family was truly blessed to have such loving and caring people take care of Joann. Memorial contributions in Joann's memory may be directed to either Dress-A-Child, 1210 Winkler Dr., Dover, OH 44622 or Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Josephine Longer
July 23, 2020
I am sorry to hear of Joanns death. I thought of her daily especially when I saw Howard at dees restraint. And I remember all the times we seen each other at the dress a child program. She always had such a wonderful smile on her face for everyone and was eager to help in any way possible. She will be missed. May she rest in peace
Brenda shroyer
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a sweet soul with an endless smile and kind eyes to match. I am grateful for the time I spent with you and Bud on our weekly visits to see you at The Northwood Inn.
Amanda Shaffer
