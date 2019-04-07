|
|
JoAnn Waltz Luthy Miller
88, of Dover passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Union Hospital. Born September 10, 1930 in New Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Lucille Morris Waltz. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Bruce Luthy on August 26, 1994. JoAnn was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Eastern Star. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
JoAnn is survived by her second husband, Eugene "Duby" Miller, whom she married on February 28, 2005; children: Wes (Shelley) Luthy of Westerville, Joette (Jay) Huston, Ashley (Penny) Luthy both of Dover; step children: Diane (Lindsey) Williams of Georgia, Randy (Sandy) Miller of Dublin; grandchildren: Logan (Michele) Luthy, Kelsie Luthy, Jayson (Michelle) Huston, Samantha (Greg) Clements, Nathan (Kim) Huston, Nicole (Joe) Korns; step grandchildren: Lisa (Nathan) Hoening, Teri Miller, Sarah (Josh) Robinson; seven great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10th., at 11:00 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Donald Rice Jr. officiating. Interment will be at the Dover Burial Park. Following the burial, a luncheon will be held in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of JoAnn may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church at 216 North Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 7, 2019