JoAnne Altier

JoAnne Altier91, of New Philadelphia passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia. Born in Dover on Dec. 22, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margretta (Jones) Myers. She graduated from Dover High school. On July 10, 1948, she married Fred Altier, who preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2017, following sixty-nine years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Altier on Dec. 19, 2015. Her sisters, Clara Lou, Bernice, Marie, Marjorie, Jean, Ruth, Mary; brothers, James, John, and Max also preceded her in death. JoAnne was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Philadelphia. She enjoyed playing bingo at Park Village, walking, and going on car rides. Above all, she loved every moment spent with her great-grandchildren.She will be sadly missed by her grandson, Michael (Sara) Altier of Hilliard; daughter-in-law, Ann Altier of Dover; her beloved great-grandchildren, Nathan, Alex, and Tyler Altier; sister, Barbara Krebs of Dover; her brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Mary Jane Margletta of Dover; along with many nieces and nephews.A private family viewing will take place at the funeral home. A mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Philadelphia on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover are handling the arrangements. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required and masks are a government mandate. To sign an online guestbook for JoAnne, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Park Village Southside Activity Fund, 1019 Oldtown Valley Rd SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.