1/1
JoAnne Altier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnne Altier

91, of New Philadelphia passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia. Born in Dover on Dec. 22, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margretta (Jones) Myers. She graduated from Dover High school. On July 10, 1948, she married Fred Altier, who preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2017, following sixty-nine years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Altier on Dec. 19, 2015. Her sisters, Clara Lou, Bernice, Marie, Marjorie, Jean, Ruth, Mary; brothers, James, John, and Max also preceded her in death. JoAnne was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Philadelphia. She enjoyed playing bingo at Park Village, walking, and going on car rides. Above all, she loved every moment spent with her great-grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her grandson, Michael (Sara) Altier of Hilliard; daughter-in-law, Ann Altier of Dover; her beloved great-grandchildren, Nathan, Alex, and Tyler Altier; sister, Barbara Krebs of Dover; her brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Mary Jane Margletta of Dover; along with many nieces and nephews.

A private family viewing will take place at the funeral home. A mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Philadelphia on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover are handling the arrangements. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required and masks are a government mandate. To sign an online guestbook for JoAnne, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Park Village Southside Activity Fund, 1019 Oldtown Valley Rd SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved