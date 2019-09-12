|
|
Joanne Marie Reneker
49, of Dover passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House following a six-month battle with cancer. Born on November 14, 1969, in Canton, she was the daughter of Daniel (Carol) Keck of Stockport, Ohio and Linda Keck (Shaffer). She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda. Joanne graduated from Jackson High School with the class of 1988. She continued her education at Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institue in Wooster where she studied laboratory science. She worked for both ICC Industries and Baerlocher USA at Dover Chemical for over 25 years. Joanne was a woman with a strong faith who was an active member of Alpine Bible Church in Sugarcreek where she shared her musical talents by playing the keyboard and interpreting songs with sign language. She also played piano for many years at Dover Bible Church. She and her mother, Linda, started a ministry called "Follow the Way Christian Ministry" that provides over 200 inmates throughout the state of Ohio with newsletters and a bible study. She continued the ministry following her mother's passing. She enjoyed the outdoors; gardening, golfing, kayaking, and spending time at her family cabin in southern Ohio. She was a very creative and passionate writer, loved photography, pencil drawings, and baking.
On August 28, 1993, she married Michael Reneker, who survives. She will be sadly missed by her six children, Josh Addison of Dallas, Ga., Blake (Fiance, Keiva Gray) Reneker, Michael (Emily) Reneker, Samantha (Nick) Dunfee, Rachel (Justin) Boyd, Ashley Reneker all of Dover; five grandchildren, Lauryn Addison of Canton, Ga., Laynee Reneker, Livi Reneker, Bennett Reneker, and Isabelle Boyd all of Dover; her sister, Amy (Michael) Rhea of Mississippi; and her brother, Daniel Keck II of Marietta; step-sister Elizabeth (Dean) Moore; and her step-brother, Jonah Strickler-Tresemer.
A celebration of Joanne's life will take place at Alpine Bible Church in Sugarcreek on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Byron Stewart officiating. Interment will take place at Dover Burial Park. Following the service of committal, a meal will be served in the church social hall. Friends are invited to call at the church on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover are handling the arrangements. To sign an online guestbook for Joanne, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Follow the Way Christian Ministry, at PO Box 2217 Dover, OH 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019