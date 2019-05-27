The Times Reporter Obituaries
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Hill United Methodist Church
JOANNE MATTHEY (KIMBLE) SCHEUFLER

JOANNE MATTHEY (KIMBLE) SCHEUFLER Obituary
Joanne (Kimble Matthey) Scheufler

83, of Dover, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at Hennis Care Centre in Dover following a decline in health. She was born in Cherry Valley, OH on November 11, 1935 to the late Acie Jr. and Emma Yates Kimble, on August 24, 1940 she was legally adopted by Eugene and Mary (Spect) Matthey of Wilmot; and married Ralph Sheufler on April 30, 1955. He survives. She was a member of Union Hill United Methodist Church in Sugarcreek and had been active in various church groups. She had been a volunteer at Union Hospital for 15 years and had worked at several area gift shops.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Karen (Dave) Leishman of Dover; two grandchildren, Wesley Hershberger and Jeffrey (Kearsten Johnson, fiancé) Hershberger; 4 step grandchildren, Jeremy, Dane, Allie and Jessica Leishman; and her sister, Annabelle Dixon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jane Lucille Scheufler and 11 brothers and sisters.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Union Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor Larry Carnes officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5-8 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family would like to extend their appreciation to both Hennis Care Centre and Davita Dialysis both in Dover for their care and compassion.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 27, 2019
