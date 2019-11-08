|
Joanne Porter "Together Again"
87, of Dover passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover. Born in New Philadelphia, Ohio on November 5, 1931, Joanne was the daughter of the late Doris A. Swisshelm Hurless. Joanne attended New Philadelphia High School and on July 23, 1949, she married her lifelong companion and friend, Charles W. Porter in Russell, Kentucky. Together, they raised three sons, Glenn, Scott, and Steve and enjoyed more than 20 years of wintering in Florida before his passing in July 2015. She was also a member of the Dover Moose and the New Philadelphia VFW #1445 Ladies' Auxiliary.
Joanne is survived by her children, Glenn A. Porter of Dover, Scott (Jackie) Porter of New Philadelphia, and Steve (Edie) Porter of Largo, Florida; and her grandchildren,
Ryan and Drew Porter, Sarah (Eric) Walters, and Wesley, Brandon, and Adam Porter and a sister, Lorraine (Carl) Lundgren of Canton. In addition to her mother and her husband, Joanne was preceded in death by her step-father, Rodney Hurless; a sister, Phyllis Rothacher and her beloved grandson, Shane Michael Porter.
Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Cremation will be cared for through Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory and a graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1 PM in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover with Pastor Donald Rice Jr. officiating.
Memorial contributions in Joanne's memory may be directed to Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Joanne by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 8, 2019