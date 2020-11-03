1/1
Joe A. Yoder
1939 - 2020
Joe A. Yoder

81, of Brewster, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Wayne County on February 2, 1939 to the late Andrew and Sarah (Mullet) Yoder and married Sally Young on July 10, 1959. She survives. Joe retired from Babcock and Wilcox in Barberton in 1993 and also worked at Gradall in New Philadelphia. He enjoyed bird watching, gardening, watching sports and most of all, spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Sally, he is survived by children, David Yoder of Brewster, Melissa (Edwin Jr.) Tusing of Navarre and Kimberly (Michael) Ruegg of Navarre; grandchildren, Rachel (Clayton), Edwin III, Jacob (Britteny), Jessica (Nathanael), Trenton and Miranda (Grant); six great grandchildren; brothers, Eldon (Linda) Yoder of Canton and Henry (Nadyne) Yoder of Hanoverton; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Yoder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Norman and Earl; and sisters, Mabel and Lizzy.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster where masks are required and social distancing will occur. Private family services will be held with burial in the West Lawn Cemetery in Mount Eaton. The family would like to thank the staff of Tri-County Hematology and Oncology and Elara Caring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Health Well Foundation, 20440 Century Blvd., Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneral.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
