Joe F. Hammond
91, of Dover, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. The son of the late Cecelia and Howard "Bally" Hammond, Joe was born October 6, 1928 in Dover. A lifelong resident of Dover, Joe graduated from Dover High School in 1946 where he was an outstanding multi-sport athlete, receiving All-Ohio Football Honors and playing in the first North-South All Star Game. He was recruited by and played for Woody Hayes (who at the time coached football at Dennison University) until on a lark with some close friends he joined the Marines. He served two years at Paris Island, SC, where he played for the USMC football team, was a volunteer fireman, lifeguard, undefeated boxer and excellent marksman before family hardships required his return to Dover. He then played Semi Pro softball, basketball and enjoyed flying his airplane before his wife JoAnn persuaded him to settle down and begin a family. Joe's early employment included working at his family business, Hammond Dry Cleaners, and at Dover Chemical and Wendling Brothers Construction Co. Joe began his true career and passion at Reeves Banking and Trust Co. where he started as a bank teller holding numerous positions including Vice President before retiring after 25 years. He enjoyed his colleagues at the bank, loved helping families, businesses and the opportunity to help the community grow and prosper. He continued to do appraisals for the Tuscarawas County Sherriff Department up to the week before his passing.
Joe married the love of his life, the former JoAnn D. Nichols in 1952, enjoying 67 amazing years together. They have four children: Holli (Anthony) MacMahon of Berthoud, Colorado, Lori Griffith and Scot (Maureen) Hammond, both of Dover, and Matt (Kristy) Hammond of Loveland, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Joe was a devoted husband and father who truly loved his children, family gatherings, coaching his granddaughters to league championships, helping people in all aspects of life, working on rental homes and cars, visiting with friends and doing taxes for family. He especially liked his "farm" where in early years he enjoyed his horses, planting trees and riding his tractor. Joe was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, YMCA, Dollars for Scholars, Elks and other community organizations. He enjoyed investing, crossword puzzles, reading and was a lifelong Cleveland sports fan, but most of all he loved helping his family and others. Joe was a true Christian in every way: humble, caring, kind, considerate and generous. He was a humanitarian in every sense, truly one of a kind and will be forever loved and missed by his wife, children, family and friends. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Ann (Tudy) Skelley.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Grace Lutheran Church. A public memorial service will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:30 pm in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover, 5600 N. Wooster Ave. Following the service, guests are invited for a time of fellowship and food in Geib hospitality room. Private inurnment will be held at a later date in the Dover Burial Park. Those unable to attend may send the family personal condolences by signing the online guest registry located at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 7, 2019