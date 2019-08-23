Home

Joe Walters

Joe Walters Obituary
In Loving Memory of

Joe Walters

12/04/51-08/23/18



They say that times a healer But as the time goes on, We seem to find it just as hard To face the fact you've gone. Today it's the Anniversary Of the day that you went away, we're standing here at your graveside And

believe us when we say. You'll never be

forgotten And every year we'll shed a tear, But it's only because We Love You And wish you were still here.

Sadly Missed and

Loved by,

Wife, Children,

Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Family and Friends
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 23, 2019
