|
|
In Loving Memory of
Joe Walters
12/04/51-08/23/18
They say that times a healer But as the time goes on, We seem to find it just as hard To face the fact you've gone. Today it's the Anniversary Of the day that you went away, we're standing here at your graveside And
believe us when we say. You'll never be
forgotten And every year we'll shed a tear, But it's only because We Love You And wish you were still here.
Sadly Missed and
Loved by,
Wife, Children,
Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Family and Friends
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 23, 2019