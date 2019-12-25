Home

Joe Walters

Joe Walters In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of Joe Walters

12/4/51-8/23/18



Remembering our Angel In Heaven at Christmas



The sadness never goes away the silent tears still flow, You're thought of and so sadly missed more than you'll ever know. But know you're with the

Angels safe and sound in Heaven above, We hold on to the memories and treasure them with love. Yet special times like Christmas often make us wonder why, God took you from this world it was too soon to say goodbye. But memories are

precious they will last a lifetime through, We know that God has chosen you to be his

Angel too.



Sadly Missed and

Loved by,

Your Loving Family
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 25, 2019
