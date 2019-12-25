|
|
In Loving Memory of Joe Walters
12/4/51-8/23/18
Remembering our Angel In Heaven at Christmas
The sadness never goes away the silent tears still flow, You're thought of and so sadly missed more than you'll ever know. But know you're with the
Angels safe and sound in Heaven above, We hold on to the memories and treasure them with love. Yet special times like Christmas often make us wonder why, God took you from this world it was too soon to say goodbye. But memories are
precious they will last a lifetime through, We know that God has chosen you to be his
Angel too.
Sadly Missed and
Loved by,
Your Loving Family
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 25, 2019