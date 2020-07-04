Joel Harmon73, of Dover, died on June 28, 2020 at New Dawn Retirement Center in Dover, Ohio. He was born on December 13, 1947 in Dover to Ray and Frances (Gooding) Harmon. In addition to his parents, Joel was predeceased by his younger brother, Steve Harmon.Surviving are an uncle, Ron (Joyce) Harmon of LaGrange, Ohio and aunt, Betty Harmon of Middlebury, Vermont; as well as numerous cousins on both the Gooding and Harmon sides of his family. Joel served in the U.S. Air Force, as a photographer based at Chanute A.F.B., Illinois, and enjoyed a career teaching science in Cortland, Ohio. He continued to enjoy photography after graduation from college and after his service in the Air Force. He never married or had any children.Cremation is being handled through the care of Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar, and a family memorial service will be held at a later date at Dover burial Park in Dover. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113