Joel P. Cochran
Joel Patrick Cochran, 64, of New Castle, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Knox Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon. He was born Jan. 12, 1955 in Coshocton to Norman C. and Patricia (Lockard) Cochran. He was a 1973 graduate of Indian Valley South High School, where he was a member of the 1972 State Champion basketball team that was inducted into the OHSAA Hall of Fame in 2017. He received a Bachelor's degree from Louisiana Tech University and taught at Union Elementary and later River View Junior High School until his retirement. He was the girls JV and Varsity basketball coach for River View High School. Joel enjoyed time spent hunting, fishing, farming, and above all his family.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 44 years, Christie (Hamilton) Cochran of New Castle, whom he married July 26, 1975; his son, Jesse (Heather) Cochran of New Castle; his daughter, Kelly (James) Ferenbaugh of Walhonding; grandchildren, Landon & Emma Cochran, Wyatt, Kennedy, Justice, & Tessa Ferenbaugh; his mother, Patricia Valliquette of Gnadenhutten; two brothers, Gregory Cochran of Gnadenhutten, and Michael (Diane) Cochran of Port Washington; step-mother, Sara Cochran of Port Washington; step-brother, Andrew Cochran of Texas; and step-sister, Amanda Fox of Port Washington. He is preceded in death by his father, Norman C. Cochran.
There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Bill Barton officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in New Castle Cemetery. www.fischerfuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made to the Coshocton County Fatherhood Initiative, 724 S. 7th St. Coshocton, OH 43812.
Fischer Funeral Home, 740-824-3515
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 14, 2019