John A. Burtscher
85, of Dover passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Union Hospital in Dover. John was born in Dover on November 1, 1933. He was the son of the late Gustave and Myrtle (Gray) Burtscher. He was also preceded in death by three brothers;
Gustave, Robert, and James Burtscher; sister, Joanne (Richard) Burson; his brother-in-law, Robert Huff; sister in-law, Elizabeth Burtscher. John was a graduate of the Dover High School Class of 1951. He honorably served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Following 32 years of service, he retired from the Dover Post Office where he was a mail carrier.
On April 12, 1958, he married Theresa Bongini, who survives. He will also be sadly missed by his children; Kathryn Stephen of Coshocton, Michael (Donna) Burtscher of Dover; three grandchildren, Joel (Cortney) Goodwin, Brittany (Tyler) Dreher, Michael (Ashley) Burtscher; three great-grandchildren, Caden Goodwin, Landyn Dreher, Julian Burtscher; sister, Jeanne Huff of N. Canton; brother, Walter (Barbara) Burtscher of Dover; sister-in-law, Florence Burtscher of Newcomerstown.
In honoring John's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A memorial service will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Father Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Friends are invited to gather one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery in Dover. Following the service of committal, a meal will be served at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center on the Boulevard in Dover. To sign an online guestbook for John, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 777 3rd St. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 16, 2019