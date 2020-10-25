John A. "Allen" Hershberger66, of Sugarcreek, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born in Dover on February 4, 1954, to the late Albert E. and Sarah A. (Yoder) Hershberger and married Miriam Hochstetler on June 25, 1983. She survives. He was a truck driver for ProVia and enjoyed the outdoors. He attended New Pointe Church in Dover.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step-mother, Mary E. (Troyer) Hershberger of Baltic; his sons, Loren Allen (Kara) Hershberger of Berlin, Maryland and Evan Lee (Allison) Hershberger of Sugarcreek; three grandchildren: Kayden, Josie, and Maverick; and his brother, Marvin (Anna Jean) Hershberger of Bergholz.Public Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Hill Cemetery with Pastor Dwight Mason officiating. Calling hours will be on Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the cemetery prior to the graveside service. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider buying a friend or stranger breakfast or a cup of coffee in Allen's memory.Smith-Varns330-852-2141