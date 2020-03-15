|
John A. Pershing
age 81, passed away March 8, 2020, just one day shy of he and his wife's 13th wedding anniversary. He was born July 22, 1938 to the late Clarence and Anna Lee (Hatcher) Pershing in Winfield. John drove truck for various companies for 40 years. He enjoyed going to Canada for fishing trips, turtle hunts, attending Randy Velez shows and maintaining a beautiful yard. He was a member of Hope Christian Community Church.
He leaves behind his wife, Jayne (Breitenstein) Pershing; sons, John "Cave" of Dover, Kevin (Karina) of Midvale, Mike (Jodi) of Columbia, Roger (Christine) of Dover, Randy (Aileen) of Parral; stepsons, Alick (Danelle) Green of Dover and Travis (Chealsey) of New Philadelphia; sister, Myra Ann (Jerry) Deuker; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Pershing of Dover; numerous grandchildren, step grandchildren and great-grandchildren and step grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by infant son, Frank Allen and brother, Daniel Pershing.
A Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, March 22nd from 1-4 p.m., at Park Place Teen Center, 161 Tuscora Ave NW., New Philadelphia, Ohio. Randy Velez will be singing John's favorite songs from 2:30-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave., SW, New Philadelphia. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at
www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Heritage Cremation Society
800-864-2295
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 15, 2020