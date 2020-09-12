John Clayton Hunker, Jr.



75, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia following an extended illness. Born on October 27, 1944, in Dover, he was the son of the late John C. Hunker Sr. and Kathrine (Mutersbaugh) Athey of New Philadelphia. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Labus, and an infant sister. He honorably served our country in the United States Navy. On August 27, 1966, he married Janet D. McDaniel. The couple recently celebrated 54 years of marriage. John was a member and Deacon at the Dover Baptist Temple. He worked for over 35 years at Miracle Adhesive and retired from Dover Chemical after nine years of service. He enjoyed reading his bible and working in his yard.



In addition to his wife, Janet, and his mother, Kathrine, he leaves behind his children: Rita S. (Doug) Hershberger of New Philadelphia, Jay C. (Amber) Hunker of Kernersville, NC, Naomi M. (Kevin) Sayers of Bolivar, John C. Hunker III of New Philadelphia, Faith A (Jason) Taylor of Dover, Miriam L. (Cody) Kepschull of New Philadelphia; along with 16 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and he was expecting another great-grandchild soon; and his brother, Fred Labus.



In honoring John's wishes, cremation has been entrusted with the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. To sign an online guestbook for John, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made in John's memory to the Dover Baptist Temple, 2896 Oh-800, Dover, Ohio 44622.



