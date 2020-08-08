1/
John Corwin DeFord
John Corwin DeFord

age 87 passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at The Golden Age Retreat in Carrrollton, Oh. He was born April 17, 1933 in Tarpon Springs, Fla., to Deane Corwin and Doris Ann (Roudebush) DeFord. John graduated from the Culver Military School and then attended Ohio University before serving his country during the Korean War in the Army serving in Germany. He married Sue Isabell (Walton) DeFord on July 26, 1959. John owned the Carroll Lanes Bowling Alley. He was a member of the Church of Christ and has also attended the United Presbyterian Church in

Carrollton, Ohio. He was an active member of the U.S.B.C. Bowling Association. He is also in the McCook Bowling Association Hall of Fame, The Carrollton Chamber of Commerce. His passion was bowling and golf.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Isabell (Walton) DeFord of Carrollton, Ohio; a son, David DeFord of Magnolia, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Nicole DeFord of Sherrodsville, Ohio; three grandchildren, Caleb, Hannah and Sarah; his brother, Dr. James (Teresa) DeFord of Gainesville Fla; and a sister–in–law, Barbara Walton. He was preceded in death by his parents and a special sister–in–law, Mary Morckel.

Calling hours will be Monday Aug. 10 ,2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton, Ohio. The Funeral will be on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. with burial at Westview Cemetery with full military honors by the American Legion, D.A.V. and the V.F.W. Pastor Gordon Warner will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, may be given to the Carrollton United Presbyterian Church 265 2nd St. N.W. Carrollton.

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home, 330-627-2121

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home
304 2Nd St Nw
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-2121
