|
|
John D. Boyd
77, of Mineral City (Somerdale), died Tuesday March 31, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. Born July 12, 1942 in Canton, he was a son of the late Earl J. and Comella Mae (Miller) Boyd. He retired from Flex Technologies in Midvale. He was a member of the NRA and was a charter member of the Sandy Valley Riders (1948-1960). John joined the Fairfield Vol. Fire Department in 1963 at 21 years of age. He became Fire Chief in 1980 and served as chief for 25 years until his retirement in 2005.
John was preceded in death by his wife, the former Frances Rizer on January 8, 2016. He is survived by five children Harry James Boyd of the home. John David (Shelly) Boyd, Jr. of Somerdale, Connie Frances "Sarge" Boyd of the home, Susan Marie (Josiah) Gray of Mineral City and Kevin Michael (Amy) Boyd of Mineral City; 10 grandchildren Josiah, Cody and Haley Gray, Tyler and Courtney Boyd, Johnathon (Alyssa), Meganne and Braden Boyd, Laurel (Nathan) Stokey, Derek (Jenny) Chumney and a great grandson Reid Stokey; three sisters Mary DeAngelo of Newton Falls, Phyllis Fisher of Dover, Barbara Border of Dover and a brother Paul D. (Linda) Boyd of Mineral City. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his step mother Mary C. (Reed) Boyd, four brothers Earl Henry Boyd, William George Boyd, Merle Boyd, and Samuel Boyd, two sisters Mildred Beamer, Joyce Newell and two grandchildren Ashley Renee and Travis John.
Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis a private viewing for the immediate family will be held with burial to follow in Bissell Cemetery in Fairfield Township. There will be no public viewing or visitation during this time. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. A memorial service and firefighter honors will be held at a later date and will be announced. We encourage everyone to share a memory or condolence to the family on our web site.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 2, 2020