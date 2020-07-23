John D. BoydMemorial services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Fairfield Township fire station in Somerdale for John D. Boyd of Mineral City (Somerdale), who died March 31, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. Pastor Marci Roudebush Dryden will officiate and burial will follow in Bisell Cemetery in Fairfield Township.Friends may call from 10:00 AM until time of services. Fire department honors will be conducted at 11:45 AM. The family suggest memorials be made to the Fairfield Township Vol. Fire Department, where John served for 55 years, 25 years as chief.The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113