John D. Rock
On Friday July 5, 2019, John D. Rock loving husband of Shirley and father of two children, went home to be with his Lord at age 75. John was born on February 29, 1944 in Greenbrier County, W.Va. to Lovell and Stella Rock. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1961 and that lead him to an outstanding career as a master machinist where he worked in Indiana and Ohio. On April 23, 1965, he married Shirley Ann Buttrick and raised two children Jay and Gwen. John had a passion for his family and looked forward to every chance he had to get together with them. He also loved fishing, bird watching and WVU football. He was also an avid music lover that gave him several opportunities to sing and share the gospel of Jesus. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. John was involved and a member of Ashlar Lodge 639, he also attended and was a member of the Streetsboro COG, Church of Christ in Christian Union and Wesley Community Chapel where he helped lead worship. He was able to travel after retirement to be apart of revival meetings and tent meetings.
John was preceded in death by his father, Lovell and his mother, Stella along with six sisters and five brothers. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley and his children, Jay & Sharon Rock of Newcomerstown and Gwen & Gene Baumgardner of Kimbolton; and sister, Linda & Ralph Sutton of South Carolina. John has four grandsons, Joshua Rock and fiancée Leigha Thursby of Newcomerstown, Matthew Rock and companion D.J Campbell of Cambridge, Jon Baumgardner and fiancée Kalli Fox of Kimbolton, Jeff Baumgardner and fiancée, Sara Groff of Newcomerstown; two great-grandsons, Jameson Rock and Adam Baumgardner and two more on the way. John also has several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The service will be officiated by Rev, Jay C. Rock at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Guernsey County. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 10 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 and on Thursday one hour prior to the funeral. There will be a Masonic service on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Online condolensces may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy Funeral Home
740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on July 7, 2019