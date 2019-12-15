Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
JOHN DAVID TANTARELLI Sr.

JOHN DAVID TANTARELLI Sr. Obituary
John David Tantarelli, Sr.

75, of Uhrichsville, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 12, 2019, after a period of declining health. Born May 6, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio, he was a son of the late Alfonso Tantarelli and Helen Margaret (Taffa) Tantarelli. John was a lifelong Twin City resident who was known locally for his skills as a mechanic, as well as for racing at Midvale Motor Speedway, having been inducted into their Hall of Fame. He retired from Beaver Excavating after a long career as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Dennison Eagles and the Uhrichsville Moose. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

His surviving family includes sons, John D. Tantarelli, Jr., Vinnie (Angel) Tantarelli and Ronnie Tantarelli; daughter, Shawn Kelly (Cory) Nelson; grandchildren, Nathan (Morgan), Courtney (Geoff), Nakayla (Jon), Cole, Reed and Della; sister, Phyllis Poletti; brother, Vincent Tantarelli; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Louis and Tony Tantarelli; sisters, Mary Ann Milligan and Rose Copeland; and brother-in-law, Dale Poletti.

Services, officiated by Pastor Brian Flood, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 15, 2019
