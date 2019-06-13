Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ricardo's Party Center
JOHN E. RUEFLY


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOHN E. RUEFLY Obituary
John E. Ruefly

passed away June 10, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Born February 12, 1957, he was the son of the late Samuel and Evelyn Ruefly. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School in 1975, John began working as a mechanic and bass guitarist. John later moved to Nashville, TN, where he continued his

music career.

John is survived by his children John and Josalyn Ruefly, as well as his grandchildren Kambrion, Angelita, Elliot, and Silas, and

siblings Linda Fisher and Nancy Miller.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 16, from 2-4pm at Ricardo's Party Center.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 13, 2019
