John E. Walton II
1939 - 2020
John E. Walton II

age 81, of New Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in his home. Born Jun. 17, 1939, in Tuscarawas, he was the son of the late John E. and Hazel Wilson Walton. John graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1957, and, on Oct. 12, 1958, married the former Carolyn "Kay" Hanlon, who survives. He was employed by the Empire-Detroit Steel Co., Dover, for 36 years, retiring in 1994. John loved to work, and in his retirement was a driver for the Tuscarawas Co. Senior Center. He was an active member of the First Church of the Brethren, New Philadelphia, where he participated in Bible study and served on the board. John was a loving family man who especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his spare time, he liked woodworking.

In addition to his loving wife, Kay, John is survived by his children, Kathy (Jim) Cummings of Dover, Brenda (Jim) Harding of New Philadelphia, John (Jodie) Walton III of Tippecanoe, and Harold (Cindy) Walton of Tuscarawas; his grandchildren, Zach (Jeanette Ward) and Dan (Carly Skidmore) Cummings, Jeremiah and David (Ali) Harding, John (U.V.) and Matthew (Nikki) Walton and Brandon (Amanda) Miller; his great-grandchildren, Rylee, Noah and Lucas Walton, Harper Miller, Jackson Ward-Cummings, and Olive, Lily and Hazel Harding; his sisters, Donna Cox and Flo Lorenz, both of New Philadelphia, and Betty McGarry of Tuscarawas; and his many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eileen Brown.

Honoring John's wishes, he will be cremated; a memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 25, at 1:30 p.m., in the First Church of the Brethren, with Pastor David Hobbs officiating. A private committal service will be held later in New Philadelphia's Evergreen Burial Park. Family and friends are invited to call at the church on Friday, 12-1:30 p.m. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of John, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in John's memory be made to the First Church of the Brethren, 700 Fair Ave. N.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.


Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:30 PM
First Church of the Brethren
SEP
25
Memorial service
01:30 PM
First Church of the Brethren
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
