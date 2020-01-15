|
|
John E. Weaver
77, of 6795 TR 652, Millersburg, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Holmes County on January 14, 1942 to the late Ervin L. and Mary (Miller) Weaver and married Lydiann A. Miller on April 16, 1964. She survives. He is a retired farmer, casket builder, and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Marietta (Jonas E.) Miller and David (Ruth) Weaver both of Millersburg, Sarann (Roy L.) Yoder of the home, Andy (Lena) Weaver of Millersburg, Ivan (Loretta) Weaver of Dundee, Wayne (Barbara) Weaver of Apple Creek, and Leroy (Miriam) Weaver of Dundee; 45 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; three sisters: Emma Kauffman and Amanda Weaver both of Fredericksburg, and Ellen (Isaac) Yoder of Millersburg; four brothers: Levi (Ada) Weaver of Sugarcreek, and Ervin, Jr. (Lydia Ann) Weaver, Mose (Arie) Weaver and Paul (Rebecca) Weaver all of Fredericksburg; and sister-in-law, Sue Weaver of Sugarcreek. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Laurie; brothers, Willis and Eli; sisters, Lydian Bowman and Mary Esther Weaver; brothers-in-law, Ben Kauffman and Eli Bowman.
Services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Weaver residence with Minister Jonas Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Mast Cemetery in Paint Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Weaver residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family would like to thank LifeCare Hospice for all their care and support shown to the family at this time.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 15, 2020