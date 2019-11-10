|
|
John Edie
Age 70, of Mineral City, died Friday, November 8, 2019, while in the care of Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia.
The family will greet guests on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where Pastor Jim Borton will lead a service celebrating John's life on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. All are invited to join the family for a meal and fellowship in the Social Hall of the First Christian Church at New Philadelphia following services. Those wishing to do so may view a complete obituary, send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of John by visiting the funeral home's website at
www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 10, 2019