John Ellis Shotwell
age 76 of Carrollton, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Minerva Health Care Center. He was born February 5, 1944 in Carrollton, Ohio to Chalmers Wilson and Edna Pauline (Schaeffer) Shotwell. He worked for Center Township since April 10, 1962 until his retirement. He was a member of the Carroll County Volunteer Fire Department. He was farmer and was a Carroll County Mounted Patrol Deputy. He belonged to the N.R.A. After his retirement he enjoyed transporting the Amish in the community. He marred Linda Arnell (Dray) Shotwell on August 3, 1987 and she passed away January 14, 2019. John loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John is survived by his son Dean (Joan) Shotwell of Minerva, Ohio and daughter Glenda Quick of Clearmont, Fl. His brother George (Bobbi) Shotwell. His sister Edna Mae Davis. Two grandchildren: David (Jill) Noble of Clearmont Fl. And Bobbi Jo (James) Copper of Mississippi. Three great–grandchildren: Taryn Noble, Aiden Michael and Aubree Burcham, and many loving nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brother's: Roy and Dick.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. with calling hours from 11:00 A.M. till 1:00 P.M. Burial will take place in the Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.
Allmon Dugger, 330-627-2121
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 18, 2020