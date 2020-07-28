John F. Blott
73, of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia, surrounded by his family. Born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on March 20, 1947, he was the son of the late John Frances and Anne Marie (Doughtery) Blott, Sr. John honorably served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam where he was helicopter crew chief. He was a Bronze Star recipient for saving the lives of his fellow men during an incoming attack. His professional career spanned numerous years in HV/AC service. John dearly loved his children and grandchildren. He and his late wife, the former Judith A. Parker, were avid campers throughout the United States. They also enjoyed off-roading in trucks and on dirt bikes.
Surviving are his son, John F. (Tracy) Blott, III of Murfeesboro, Tennessee; two daughters, Laurie (Tony) Barcus of Dennison and Barbara (Rob) Ochenas of Columbia City, Indiana; siblings, Jane Grey of Columbus and Agnes Bolan of Florida; a brother-in-law, Bob (Merri) Parker of Sherrodsville; a sister-in-law, Kelley Kazee in Las Vegas, NV; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Judy, and his parents; John was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Alan Smalley.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation is being cared for by Geib and a memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 5 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. The New Philadelphia VFW Post #1445 will render military honors in the funeral home following the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of John by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com