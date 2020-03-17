|
John F. Hawk D.D.S.
93, a longtime resident of Strasburg, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover. Born in New Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Ora J. and Ida C. (Emig) Hawk. John graduated from Strasburg High School, Kent State University and received his degree in Dentistry from St. Louis University in St. Louis Missouri. After graduating from dental school in 1950 and opening his dental practice, he was drafted into the United States Army in 1952. He served in the army as a dental clinician until discharged in 1959. He once again entered into private dental practice, first in New Philadelphia and later in Dover, until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of the Dover First Christian Church at Dover, the Strasburg American Legion, Tuscarawas County Mounted Patrol, served as six-time president of the Quarter Horse Association and was active in the Lions Club and Dental Associations.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Janice M. "Cookie" Hawk, who passed away May 10, 2017. Surviving are his daughters, Carolyn (Ricky) Beasley of North Carolina, Beverly Hawk of Alabama and Susan (Eugene) Chini of Strasburg; four grandchildren, John (Chessa) Beasley, James Beasley, Neil Chini and Laura (Mike) Nodo; three great-grandchildren, Ace Chini, Ailith Beasley and Mirra Nodo; two sisters, Ednabelle Richardson of Massillon and Alice "Susie" (Roland "Bud" ) Williams of Michigan; four sisters in law, Janet Hawk of New Philadelphia, Vivian Hawk of Florida, Roberta Hawk of Canal Fulton and Gail Hawk of Jackson Township. In addition to his parents and his wife, John is preceded in death by an infant son, Dennis Hawk; a son, John Hawk; five brothers, Bray Hawk, Dale Hawk, Gene Hawk, Bill Hawk and Melvin Hawk and a sister, Vivian Barr.
A private family graveside service is to be held with Pastor John Robinson officiating and where the New Philadelphia VFW will be conducting military graveside honors. In the future, and when people are free to congregate and travel, the family will be scheduling a celebration of life service for John in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. The Geib Funeral Center at Dover is handling the arrangements. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of John by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 17, 2020