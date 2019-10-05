|
John H. Eick
91, of New Harrisburg passed away Thursday October 3rd in Carrollton. An Air Force veteran, he retired from Babcock-Wilcox and worked with the Waynesburg Police Department.
John is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth; daughter, Barbara; three grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and two sisters.
Services at Dodds Funeral Home Tuesday at noon with visitation 11:00 – noon. Interment will follow at New Harrisburg Cemetery.
Dodds Funeral Home
330-627-5505
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 5, 2019